Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 743 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.17.

Chubb stock opened at $272.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.12. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

