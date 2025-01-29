Roth Capital Has Optimistic View of Kits Eyecare Q4 Earnings

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kits Eyecare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01.
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
