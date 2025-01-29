Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Polaris Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Polaris from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

NYSE:PII opened at $51.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 44.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $10,844,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 147.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,371,000 after buying an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

