Schneider National (SNDR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY24 guidance at $0.66-0.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.660-0.720 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDR

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.