Schneider National (SNDR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY24 guidance at $0.66-0.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.660-0.720 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Schneider National Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SNDR opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
