Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

