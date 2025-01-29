Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on State Street Q2 Earnings

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Analysis on STT
State Street Stock Performance
State Street stock opened at $100.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. State Street has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74.
Institutional Trading of State Street
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
State Street Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.