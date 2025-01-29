Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.69.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shell Trading Down 0.8 %
SHEL opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. Shell has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $72.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
Shell Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.