Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Shell by 11.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. Shell has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $72.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

