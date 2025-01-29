Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Expands By 934.0%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 934.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

