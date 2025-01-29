Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 1,406.7%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 1,406.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

