Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Rises By 720.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.26%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

