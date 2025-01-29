Silicom (SILC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Silicom has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Silicom has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

