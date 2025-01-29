SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $915.57 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SkyWest Price Performance
NASDAQ SKYW opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.
SkyWest Company Profile
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
