SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $915.57 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,964,115.56. This trade represents a 7.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $1,993,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,889.92. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

