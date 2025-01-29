Stablepoint Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.41.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

