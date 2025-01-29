Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $27.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

STLA stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 670,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 47.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 89,594 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Stellantis by 28.3% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,635 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

