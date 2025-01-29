StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

About Aethlon Medical

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.88.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

