StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.