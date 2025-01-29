Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 382 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,624,000 after purchasing an additional 70,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 664,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 94,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $683.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $715.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $946.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

