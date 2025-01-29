SWP Financial LLC Acquires 8,072 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SWP Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.6% of SWP Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,179,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,169,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $607.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $485.19 and a 1-year high of $613.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

