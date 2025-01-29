Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.79.

Sysco Trading Down 5.9 %

SYY opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

