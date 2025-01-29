Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $202.17 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.