Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Upgraded at RODMAN&RENSHAW

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Talphera in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Talphera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Talphera

Talphera Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talphera

NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.28. Talphera has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 758,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Talphera comprises about 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 4.47% of Talphera as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Talphera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.