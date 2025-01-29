TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

NYSE:CLS opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. Celestica has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $131.23.

In other news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,210,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

