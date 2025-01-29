Telsey Advisory Group Comments on OTCMKTS:HNNMY Q1 Earnings

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

