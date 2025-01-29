The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD
Home Depot Price Performance
NYSE:HD opened at $418.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.42 and a 200-day moving average of $391.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
