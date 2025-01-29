Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF) Shares Down 31.1% – Should You Sell?

Tracsis plc (OTC:TCIIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 31.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Tracsis Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

