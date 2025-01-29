UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Price

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $327.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $337.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 374,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,488,000 after purchasing an additional 139,223 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $7,269,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

