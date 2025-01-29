Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 566.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 272.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 83.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $493.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.55. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $360.05 and a 1 year high of $503.95.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,314,236.28. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 843 shares of company stock valued at $401,119 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $462.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $468.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.36.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

