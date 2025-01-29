Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $93,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,898,000 after acquiring an additional 733,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

