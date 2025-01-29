Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $0.09 to $0.11 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.110 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viavi Solutions Stock Performance
VIAV stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.
View Our Latest Report on VIAV
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.