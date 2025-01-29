Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $0.09 to $0.11 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.110 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $481,625. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

