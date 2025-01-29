Wealth Effects LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.27% of Beyond Air worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its position in Beyond Air by 721.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.17.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 227.29% and a negative net margin of 2,369.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

