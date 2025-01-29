What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ESPR FY2028 Earnings?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.95 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $384.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

