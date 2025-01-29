YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $23,294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $415.70 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.07 and a 12 month high of $439.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.28 and its 200 day moving average is $391.02.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

