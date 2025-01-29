YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.90 and a one year high of $235.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

