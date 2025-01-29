Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 52.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

