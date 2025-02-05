6,959 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $353,967,157.74. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,153,753 shares of company stock worth $1,287,042,675. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.18, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $106.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.