abrdn plc Has $82.06 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

