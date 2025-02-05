Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $440.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.36 and its 200-day moving average is $502.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $634.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

