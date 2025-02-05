Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.35.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

