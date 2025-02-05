Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

