American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.0 million-$63.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.2 million.

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 1,468,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 2.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

