AMETEK Acquires Kern Microtechnik

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) has announced the acquisition of Kern Microtechnik, a prominent manufacturer specializing in high-precision machining and optical inspection solutions. Kern is known for its expertise in designing and manufacturing ultra-precision solutions capable of achieving sub-micron level accuracy. The company’s product portfolio includes advanced machining solutions and optical tool inspection systems catering to diverse applications in the medical, semiconductor, research, and space markets.

David A. Zapico, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AMETEK, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are excited to welcome the Kern Microtechnik family to AMETEK. Kern’s capabilities align strategically with our Ultra Precision Technologies division, offering attractive technology, market, and geographic expansion synergies. We are eager to leverage our combined design and engineering strengths to enhance our precision manufacturing capabilities.”

Headquartered near Munich, Germany, Kern has an annual sales revenue of approximately €50 million. Following the acquisition, Kern will become a part of AMETEK’s Electronic Instruments Group (EIG), known for its advanced analytical, monitoring, testing, calibrating, and display instrumentation.

AMETEK is a global industrial technology solutions provider with annual sales of around $7.0 billion. The company’s growth model focuses on operational excellence, technology innovation, global and market expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Established in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

