Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 21857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.5 %
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.