Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 21857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

About Associated British Foods

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.