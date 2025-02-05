Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.750-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Atkore also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Atkore stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Atkore has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,251,417.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,757.55. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

