Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 512,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,929% from the average daily volume of 8,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aton Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

