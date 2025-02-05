Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.76%.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,423. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

