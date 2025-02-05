Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – February 05th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, BTC Digital, and MoneyLion are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in or have exposure to the cryptocurrency industry. These stocks may include companies that mine or trade cryptocurrencies, develop blockchain technology, or provide services related to the digital currency market. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on traditional stock exchanges to gain exposure to the potential growth of the cryptocurrency sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,285,242. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,996. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,794,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,237,582. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $659.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846,501. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $427.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 3.46.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of BTC Digital stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 921,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.52. 38,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $971.46 million, a P/E ratio of 397.18 and a beta of 3.06.

