BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 465,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,361,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

