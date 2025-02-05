Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 223,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 212,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.67%.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
