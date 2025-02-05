Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 223,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 212,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,891,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 62.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 171,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

