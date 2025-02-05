Brick (TSE:BRK) Shares Down 90% – Time to Sell?

The Brick Ltd. (TSE:BRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 90% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$35.13 and last traded at C$3.56. 39,384 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$35.62.
The Brick Ltd. (The Brick) is a retailer of household furniture, mattresses, appliances and home electronics, operating under four banners: The Brick, United Furniture Warehouse, The Brick Mattress Store, and Urban Brick. The Company has two operating segments: Retail and Financial Services. The Company operates retail stores concentrating on the sales of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics.
