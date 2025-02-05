Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

