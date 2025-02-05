Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.400-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. Cabot has a 1-year low of $71.77 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cabot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Cabot news, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,571.08. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $4,005,279.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,749.21. The trade was a 40.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,190 shares of company stock worth $5,751,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

